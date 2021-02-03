In the last trading session, 1,379,730 shares of the Dada Nexus Limited(NASDAQ:DADA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.74, and it changed around $1.07 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.45 Billion. DADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.27, offering almost -36.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.37% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Dada Nexus Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DADA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA): Trading Information

Instantly DADA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.34 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0064 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Dada Nexus Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -3.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.79% of Dada Nexus Limited shares, and 15.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.73%. Dada Nexus Limited stock is held by 74 institutions, with Rovida Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 32.78% of the shares, which is about 5.41 Million shares worth $143.16 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 14.22% or 2.35 Million shares worth $62.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 836381 shares worth $48.47 Million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held roughly 730.44 Thousand shares worth around $26.66 Million, which represents about 4.43% of the total shares outstanding.