In the last trading session, 1,339,480 shares of the CYREN Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.23 Million. CYRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -75.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.32% since then. We note from CYREN Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.91 Million.

CYREN Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CYREN Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN): Trading Information

Instantly CYRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.269 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.082 over the last five days. On the other hand, CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.96 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CYREN Ltd. to make $9.17 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $9.53 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.9%. CYREN Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 9.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.99% of CYREN Ltd. shares, and 67.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.35%. CYREN Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 Million shares worth $34.79 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.42% or 1.84 Million shares worth $1.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.