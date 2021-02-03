In the last trading session, 1,550,202 shares of the Construction Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROAD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.79, and it changed around $0.69 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54 Billion. ROAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.58, offering almost -22.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.85% since then. We note from Construction Partners, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 510.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.64 Million.

Construction Partners, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ROAD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Construction Partners, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD): Trading Information

Instantly ROAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.07 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.021 over the last five days. On the other hand, Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 957.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROAD is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) projections and forecasts

Construction Partners, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +74.82 percent over the past six months and at a 17.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +18.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $203.12 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. to make $204.37 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $173.44 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Construction Partners, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7% per year for the next five years.

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Construction Partners, Inc. shares, and 103.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.34%. Construction Partners, Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with SunTx Capital Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.26% of the shares, which is about 5.51 Million shares worth $100.3 Million.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC, with 14.49% or 4.91 Million shares worth $142.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2895801 shares worth $52.7 Million, making up 8.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.38 Million shares worth around $25.17 Million, which represents about 4.08% of the total shares outstanding.