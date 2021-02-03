In the last trading session, 1,157,599 shares of the Collective Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGRO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.11 Million. CGRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.75, offering almost -33.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.22% since then. We note from Collective Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 952.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.
Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO): Trading Information
Instantly CGRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.95 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0169 over the last five days. On the other hand, Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).
Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Collective Growth Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.83% of Collective Growth Corporation shares, and 64.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.59%. Collective Growth Corporation stock is held by 34 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.09% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $19.71 Million.
Linden Advisors LP, with 5.9% or 900Thousand shares worth $8.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 150300 shares worth $1.48 Million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held roughly 32.47 Thousand shares worth around $317.7 Thousand, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.
