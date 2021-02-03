In the last trading session, 2,613,955 shares of the Cerus Corporation(NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around $0.53 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22 Billion. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -21.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.83% since then. We note from Cerus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Cerus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CERS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cerus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS): Trading Information

Instantly CERS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.45- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0489 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERS is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) projections and forecasts

Cerus Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.62 percent over the past six months and at a 27.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +25% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.42 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cerus Corporation to make $28.59 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.49 Million and $24.64 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.3%. Cerus Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -16.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Cerus Corporation shares, and 78.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.24%. Cerus Corporation stock is held by 219 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 17.95% of the shares, which is about 30Million shares worth $187.8 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.2% or 13.71 Million shares worth $85.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19069641 shares worth $131.96 Million, making up 11.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 10.77 Million shares worth around $56.54 Million, which represents about 6.44% of the total shares outstanding.