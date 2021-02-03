During the recent session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares were 6,401,532, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the last check, the stock’s price was $43.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the CPRI share is $46.79, that puts it down -6.68% from that peak though still a striking +87.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.42. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. CPRI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI): Trading Information

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.9% in intraday trading to $45.96 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.84%, and it has moved by 4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.07%. The short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 5.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.77, which implies an increase of 6.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $72 respectively. As a result, CPRI is trading at a discount of 64.16% off the target high and -31.6% off the low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Capri Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares have gone up +205% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.32% against -6.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -39.2% this quarter and then jump 209.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -27.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.6%. While earnings are projected to return -141.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.75% per annum.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Biggest Investors

Capri Holdings Limited insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.75%, with the float percentage being 91.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18Million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $323.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.01 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $270.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9,672,028 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $406.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.86 Million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $103.16 Million.