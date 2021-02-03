In today’s recent session, 1,988,915 shares of the Cancer Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CGIX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.24 Million. CGIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.39, offering almost -145.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.72% since then. We note from Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 988.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.39 Million.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CGIX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cancer Genetics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX): Trading Information Today

Instantly CGIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.80- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still up 0.2288 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2022.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGIX is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2022.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2022.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cancer Genetics, Inc. to make $11.24 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.67 Million and $7.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.7%. Cancer Genetics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.49% of Cancer Genetics, Inc. shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.29%. Cancer Genetics, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.73% of the shares, which is about 193.4 Thousand shares worth $802.61 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 0.9% or 36.67 Thousand shares worth $152.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 10519 shares worth $43.65 Thousand, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4.8 Thousand shares worth around $12.42 Thousand, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.