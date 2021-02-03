In today’s recent session, 14,526,150 shares of the BP p.l.c.(NYSE:BP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.14, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.52 Billion. BP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.78, offering almost -78.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.27% since then. We note from BP p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.88 Million.

BP p.l.c. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BP as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BP p.l.c. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP): Trading Information Today

Instantly BP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.17 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0708 over the last five days. On the other hand, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BP is forecast to be at a low of $18.81 and a high of $40.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +89.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) projections and forecasts

BP p.l.c. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.07 percent over the past six months and at a -213.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +25% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 117.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.43 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BP p.l.c. to make $53.83 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.65 Billion and $31.68 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.7%. BP p.l.c. earnings are expected to decrease by -57.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BP Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 5.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 7.19% per year.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of BP p.l.c. shares, and 8.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.24%. BP p.l.c. stock is held by 962 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 28.77 Million shares worth $502.33 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.4% or 13.73 Million shares worth $239.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9000000 shares worth $157.14 Million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 5.01 Million shares worth around $77.54 Million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.