In today’s recent session, 10,059,609 shares of the Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.22, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.58 Billion. BSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.44, offering almost -16.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.25% since then. We note from Boston Scientific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.22 Million.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BSX as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSX is forecast to be at a low of $39 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) projections and forecasts

Boston Scientific Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.58 percent over the past six months and at a -33.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -32.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.83 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Boston Scientific Corporation to make $2.73 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.9 Billion and $2.54 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.4%. Boston Scientific Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -63% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.1% per year for the next five years.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Biggest Investors

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.82% or 112.01 Million shares worth $4.28 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 40109537 shares worth $1.53 Billion, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 37.32 Million shares worth around $1.28 Billion, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.