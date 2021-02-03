During the recent session, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 6,174,054, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $22.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $28.03, that puts it down -22.19% from that peak though still a striking +36.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.51. The company’s market capitalization is $17.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.11 Million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. IQ has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ): Trading Information

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $23.10 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.69%, and it has moved by 31.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.81%. The short interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 41.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.78 day(s) to cover.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares have gone up +2.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.36% against 11%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.5% this quarter and then jump 28.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.8% and then jump by 2.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -9.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.75% per annum.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Biggest Investors

iQIYI, Inc. insiders own 0.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.67%, with the float percentage being 62.86%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 323 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 39.3 Million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $887.45 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.68 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $647.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3,499,658 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.46 Million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $85.41 Million.