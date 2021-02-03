In today’s recent session, 6,199,642 shares of the Barrick Gold Corporation(NYSE:GOLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.41, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.6 Billion. GOLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.22, offering almost -39.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.55% since then. We note from Barrick Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.41 Million.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GOLD as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD): Trading Information Today

Instantly GOLD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.08 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0196 over the last five days. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.52, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOLD is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) projections and forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.21 percent over the past six months and at a 115.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +82.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.26 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation to make $3.28 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.88 Billion and $2.72 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.8%. Barrick Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 270.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.1% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GOLD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.87% per year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares, and 66.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.41%. Barrick Gold Corporation stock is held by 1107 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 85.67 Million shares worth $2.41 Billion.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.48% or 79.7 Million shares worth $2.24 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 75436658 shares worth $1.72 Billion, making up 4.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 26.8 Million shares worth around $716.27 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.