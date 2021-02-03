In the last trading session, 2,250,000 shares of the Baozun Inc.(NASDAQ:BZUN) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.11, and it changed around -$1.94 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14 Billion. BZUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.14, offering almost -23.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.26% since then. We note from Baozun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Baozun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BZUN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Baozun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN): Trading Information

Although BZUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.95 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.1852 over the last five days. On the other hand, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) projections and forecasts

Baozun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.62 percent over the past six months and at a 32.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +39.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $524.58 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Baozun Inc. to make $309.91 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $397.82 Million and $217.95 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.7%. Baozun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.83% per year for the next five years.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Baozun Inc. shares, and 61.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.98%. Baozun Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 6.54 Million shares worth $212.65 Million.

Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., with 7.64% or 4.08 Million shares worth $132.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1643651 shares worth $53.4 Million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $45.88 Million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.