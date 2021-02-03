In the last trading session, 1,017,444 shares of the ATIF Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:ATIF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.96 Million. ATIF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -241.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.25% since then. We note from ATIF Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 Million.

ATIF Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATIF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF): Trading Information

Although ATIF has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.25 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.144 over the last five days. On the other hand, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 369.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 60.75 day(s).

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ATIF Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.87% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares, and 0.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. ATIF Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 96.15 Thousand shares worth $112.5 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.11% or 56.2 Thousand shares worth $65.75 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.