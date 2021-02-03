In the last trading session, 1,005,102 shares of the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRA) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.52, and it changed around $0.66 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57 Billion. ATRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.2, offering almost -44.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.84% since then. We note from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ATRA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA): Trading Information

Instantly ATRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.66 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.002 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATRA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +299.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.2%. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -7.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares, and 102.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.97%. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.77% of the shares, which is about 9.92 Million shares worth $128.59 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.93% or 6.94 Million shares worth $89.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2257908 shares worth $52.36 Million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $23.74 Million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.