In the last trading session, 2,151,116 shares of the Arlo Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:ARLO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.03, and it changed around -$1.15 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $713.71 Million. ARLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -16.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.71% since then. We note from Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO): Trading Information

Although ARLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.49 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0919 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.19, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARLO is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) projections and forecasts

Arlo Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +95.03 percent over the past six months and at a 35.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +30.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.57 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. to make $77.27 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.41 Million and $65.45 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Arlo Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.78% of Arlo Technologies, Inc. shares, and 74.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.32%. Arlo Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.25% of the shares, which is about 11.26 Million shares worth $59.25 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.43% or 5.08 Million shares worth $26.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5074424 shares worth $39.53 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.69 Million shares worth around $11.98 Million, which represents about 3.4% of the total shares outstanding.