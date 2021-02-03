In the last trading session, 1,018,310 shares of the VAALCO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:EGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.24 Million. EGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -1.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.87% since then. We note from VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 250.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.05 Million.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY): Trading Information

Instantly EGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.63- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.1121 over the last five days. On the other hand, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 267.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.3%. VAALCO Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2% per year for the next five years.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares, and 43.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.6%. VAALCO Energy, Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 3.93 Million shares worth $3.93 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.41% or 3.68 Million shares worth $3.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1469131 shares worth $1.47 Million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 745.16 Thousand shares worth around $745.16 Thousand, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.