In the last trading session, 1,267,322 shares of the SCYNEXIS, Inc.(NASDAQ:SCYX) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.44, and it changed around $0.86 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.72 Million. SCYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.9, offering almost -41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.24% since then. We note from SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 883.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.05 Million.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SCYX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.95 for the current quarter.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX): Trading Information

Instantly SCYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.55- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.1452 over the last five days. On the other hand, SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 329.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 221.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCYX is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +445.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 101.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.6%. SCYNEXIS, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -237.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.72% of SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares, and 39.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.74%. SCYNEXIS, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 17.46% of the shares, which is about 1.91 Million shares worth $8.42 Million.

Caxton Corp, with 7.63% or 834.37 Thousand shares worth $3.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1360000 shares worth $5.94 Million, making up 12.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 519.75 Thousand shares worth around $2.27 Million, which represents about 4.75% of the total shares outstanding.