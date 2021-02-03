In today’s recent session, 1,918,383 shares of the EOG Resources, Inc.(NYSE:EOG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.76, and it changed around $3.5 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.09 Billion. EOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.98, offering almost -42.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.69% since then. We note from EOG Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 Million.

EOG Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EOG as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EOG Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG): Trading Information Today

Instantly EOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $55.90 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0081 over the last five days. On the other hand, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.59, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOG is forecast to be at a low of $46 and a high of $91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) projections and forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +10.55 percent over the past six months and at a -78.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -73.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.84 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. to make $3.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.32 Billion and $4.72 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.4%. EOG Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -18.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.48% per year for the next five years.

EOG Dividend Yield

EOG Resources, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.5. It is important to note, however, that the 2.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.23% per year.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of EOG Resources, Inc. shares, and 89.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.17%. EOG Resources, Inc. stock is held by 1125 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 71.01 Million shares worth $2.55 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.13% or 47.41 Million shares worth $1.7 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 25220086 shares worth $1.26 Billion, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 25.17 Million shares worth around $1.26 Billion, which represents about 4.31% of the total shares outstanding.