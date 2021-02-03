In today’s recent session, 2,487,329 shares of the Antero Midstream Corporation(NYSE:AM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.92, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81 Billion. AM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.8, offering almost -11.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.66% since then. We note from Antero Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 Million.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM): Trading Information Today

Instantly AM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.53- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0292 over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AM is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) projections and forecasts

Antero Midstream Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.58 percent over the past six months and at a -139.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +169% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 127.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $197.56 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation to make $215.65 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.07 Million and $243.71 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Antero Midstream Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -343.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AM Dividend Yield

Antero Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.23. It is important to note, however, that the 15.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.98% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares, and 54.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.96%. Antero Midstream Corporation stock is held by 325 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 29.02 Million shares worth $155.86 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.81% or 27.68 Million shares worth $148.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 16845784 shares worth $113.54 Million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held roughly 9.54 Million shares worth around $64.28 Million, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.