In the last trading session, 1,817,690 shares of the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation(NASDAQ:ABUS) were traded, and its beta was 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.45 Million. ABUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.02, offering almost -130.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.55% since then. We note from Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 Million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABUS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS): Trading Information

Instantly ABUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.08- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0262 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 78.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABUS is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +155.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.9%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -137.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.23% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, and 30.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.3%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock is held by 71 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 5.98 Million shares worth $18.71 Million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, with 3.92% or 3.33 Million shares worth $10.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1552905 shares worth $4.86 Million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 734.86 Thousand shares worth around $2.61 Million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.