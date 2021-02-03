In the last trading session, 3,100,514 shares of the Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:APRE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.23, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.99 Million. APRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.12, offering almost -560.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.2% since then. We note from Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended APRE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE): Trading Information

Instantly APRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.40- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.1046 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APRE is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -64.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.91% of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 87.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.81%. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 3.16 Million shares worth $76.03 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 10.71% or 2.27 Million shares worth $54.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 600000 shares worth $15.14 Million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 535.7 Thousand shares worth around $13.52 Million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.