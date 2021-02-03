In the last trading session, 1,648,908 shares of the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:ARLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.16, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $783.52 Million. ARLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -56.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.31% since then. We note from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 896.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.98 Million.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP): Trading Information

Instantly ARLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.35- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.2008 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 542.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARLP is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) projections and forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +94.94 percent over the past six months and at a -141.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -47.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +122.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 154.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $358.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to make $351Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $350.76 Million and $219.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.2%. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 11.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.83% per year for the next five years.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.76% of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares, and 12.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.08%. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 5.49 Million shares worth $24.58 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Magnolia Group, LLC, with 3.99% or 5.07 Million shares worth $14.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 700000 shares worth $3.14 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held roughly 386.94 Thousand shares worth around $1.74 Million, which represents about 0.3% of the total shares outstanding.