In the last trading session, 1,622,618 shares of the AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.(NYSE:MITT) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.2 Million. MITT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.7, offering almost -403.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.02% since then. We note from AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MITT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT): Trading Information

Although MITT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.58- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.2207 over the last five days. On the other hand, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -17.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MITT is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) projections and forecasts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.88 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -92.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.29 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. to make $9.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.44 Million and $20.3 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -59.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -52.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.7%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 818.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MITT Dividend Yield

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25 – March 01, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 13.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 16.67% per year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. shares, and 31.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.23%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with EJF Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 3.68 Million shares worth $10.16 Million.

Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P., with 4.35% or 1.77 Million shares worth $4.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 594893 shares worth $1.64 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 449.88 Thousand shares worth around $1.24 Million, which represents about 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.