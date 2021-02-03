During the recent session, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares were 25,713,767, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check, the stock’s price was $16.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.65% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the VALE share is $19, that puts it down -11.9% from that peak though still a striking +61.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.49. The company’s market capitalization is $87.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Vale S.A. (VALE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VALE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.96.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE): Trading Information

Vale S.A. (VALE) registered a 3.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $17.31 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.45%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.92%. The short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is 93.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.09, which implies an increase of 24.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.6 and $26.08 respectively. As a result, VALE is trading at a discount of 53.59% off the target high and -2.24% off the low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vale S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares have gone up +45.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15% against 33%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 900% this quarter and then jump 1114.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.9 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.94 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.96 Billion and $7Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.5% and then jump by 84.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.8%. While earnings are projected to return -126% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

VALE Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vale S.A. is 0.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Biggest Investors

Vale S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.54%, with the float percentage being 19.54%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 492 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 132.29 Million shares (or 2.5% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.79 Million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.03 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 140,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.35 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64.08 Million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 Billion.