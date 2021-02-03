In today’s recent session, 20,858,100 shares of the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.27, and it changed around -$0.59 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.83 Billion. AMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.23, offering almost -12.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.37% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.91 Million.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Trading Information Today

Although AMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $89.88 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0093 over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.97, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $135. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) projections and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.41 percent over the past six months and at a 49.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +144.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 161.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to make $3.29 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 Billion and $1.93 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.7%. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -11% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.06% per year for the next five years.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares, and 73.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.34%. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is held by 1568 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 95.83 Million shares worth $7.86 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.68% or 80.34 Million shares worth $6.59 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 32927735 shares worth $2.7 Billion, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.09 Million shares worth around $1.97 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.