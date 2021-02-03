In the last trading session, 1,038,397 shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ADAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.03, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $933.32 Million. ADAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.83% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 947.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP): Trading Information

Instantly ADAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.04- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0787 over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 87.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADAP is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +181.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) projections and forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.37 percent over the past six months and at a 31.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -4.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 193.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.98 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to make $700Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $728Million and $761Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 172%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.4%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to decrease by -33.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, and 84.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.23%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is held by 87 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 38.97 Million shares worth $311.01 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 2.19% or 17.08 Million shares worth $136.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9323900 shares worth $74.4 Million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.52 Million shares worth around $12.12 Million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.