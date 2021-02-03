In the last trading session, 1,446,427 shares of the 2U, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWOU) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.42, and it changed around $3.21 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.27 Billion. TWOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.46, offering almost -8.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.66% since then. We note from 2U, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

2U, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TWOU as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 2U, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU): Trading Information

Instantly TWOU has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.08 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.061 over the last five days. On the other hand, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWOU is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) projections and forecasts

2U, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.69 percent over the past six months and at a 12.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect 2U, Inc. to make $212.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163.18 Million and $173.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.4%. 2U, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -458.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of 2U, Inc. shares, and 107.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.35%. 2U, Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 18.37% of the shares, which is about 13.24 Million shares worth $448.27 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.43% or 6.07 Million shares worth $205.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8058045 shares worth $322.4 Million, making up 11.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund held roughly 2.21 Million shares worth around $74.88 Million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.