In the last trading session, 1,418,321 shares of the 21Vianet Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.71, and it changed around -$0.04 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.28 Billion. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.8, offering almost -10.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.48% since then. We note from 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

21Vianet Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.76 for the current quarter.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

Although VNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.80 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0045 over the last five days. On the other hand, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

21Vianet Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +64.43 percent over the past six months and at a -987.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -3033.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.7%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares, and 76.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.78%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.49% of the shares, which is about 6.85 Million shares worth $158.72 Million.

FIL LTD, with 5.07% or 5.36 Million shares worth $124.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1246091 shares worth $28.61 Million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 1.23 Million shares worth around $42.59 Million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.