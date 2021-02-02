In the last trading session, 16,793,558 shares of the Marathon Patent Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA) were traded, and its beta was 4.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.74, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95 Billion. MARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.37, offering almost -36.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 98.31% since then. We note from Marathon Patent Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.04 Million.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MARA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA): Trading Information

Although MARA has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.18 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.1383 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 0.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARA is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -18.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.3%. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.42% of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. shares, and 6.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.38%. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 771.52 Thousand shares worth $1.51 Million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.53% or 434.49 Thousand shares worth $851.6 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1189975 shares worth $12.42 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 190.41 Thousand shares worth around $373.2 Thousand, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.

