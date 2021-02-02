In today’s recent session, 2,165,840 shares of the Editas Medicine, Inc.(NASDAQ:EDIT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.42, and it changed around $2.53 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09 Billion. EDIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.95, offering almost -52.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.58% since then. We note from Editas Medicine, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 Million.

Editas Medicine, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EDIT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Editas Medicine, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT): Trading Information Today

Instantly EDIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $67.61 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0814 over the last five days. On the other hand, Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.86, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -29.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDIT is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.64 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. to make $6.12 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.28 Million and $5.72 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.8%. Editas Medicine, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -14.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Editas Medicine, Inc. shares, and 82.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.35%. Editas Medicine, Inc. stock is held by 311 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 17.02% of the shares, which is about 10.67 Million shares worth $299.41 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.11% or 5.71 Million shares worth $160.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6772555 shares worth $474.82 Million, making up 10.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $127.04 Million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.

