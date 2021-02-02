In the last trading session, 9,019,501 shares of the AIkido Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:AIKI) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.73 Million. AIKI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.52, offering almost -265.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.87% since then. We note from AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.69 Million.

AIkido Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIKI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI): Trading Information

Although AIKI has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.15 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.2377 over the last five days. On the other hand, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is 0.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1802.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 119254.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIKI is forecast to be at a low of $1802.25 and a high of $1802.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +119254.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 119254.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.8%. AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -282.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.62% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares, and 13.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.88%. AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 102.44 Thousand shares worth $62.92 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.29% or 101.9 Thousand shares worth $62.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 102440 shares worth $62.92 Thousand, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 97.74 Thousand shares worth around $54.73 Thousand, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

