In the last trading session, 7,625,638 shares of the Westwater Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:WWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.87, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.71 Million. WWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.5, offering almost -111.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.36% since then. We note from Westwater Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.84 Million.

Westwater Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WWR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Westwater Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR): Trading Information

Instantly WWR has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.15- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.0284 over the last five days. On the other hand, Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2083.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWR is forecast to be at a low of $150 and a high of $150. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2083.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2083.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.1%. Westwater Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Westwater Resources, Inc. shares, and 0.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Westwater Resources, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 39.48 Thousand shares worth $99.1 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.13% or 25.35 Thousand shares worth $63.64 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 27320 shares worth $180.31 Thousand, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 8.77 Thousand shares worth around $57.87 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

