In the last trading session, 1,083,220 shares of the Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.42 Million. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -171.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.92% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 Million.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BBIG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Trading Information

Instantly BBIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.15- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.1683 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 1.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -67.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.59% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares, and 5.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.17%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Rovida Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.31% of the shares, which is about 329.97 Thousand shares worth $597.25 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.23% or 32.6 Thousand shares worth $59.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 20400 shares worth $36.92 Thousand, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 1.08 Thousand shares worth around $1.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored