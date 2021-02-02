In today’s recent session, 3,994,112 shares of the Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $396.06 Million. UXIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.429, offering almost -109.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.93% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 Million.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN): Trading Information Today

Although UXIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.3 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.0913 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Uxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.23% of Uxin Limited shares, and 33.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.49%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 47 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 98.42% of the shares, which is about 37.4 Million shares worth $32.53 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 26.51% or 10.08 Million shares worth $8.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 3950000 shares worth $5.45 Million, making up 10.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 382.23 Thousand shares worth around $527.48 Thousand, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.

