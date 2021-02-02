In the last trading session, 7,457,488 shares of the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.37 Million. TRCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -22.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88% since then. We note from Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.63 Million.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TRCH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH): Trading Information

Instantly TRCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.08 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.125 over the last five days. On the other hand, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) is 1.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRCH is forecast to be at a low of $2.7 and a high of $2.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85Million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. to make $45Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $311Million and $237Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -81%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.1%. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -58.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.53% of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares, and 14.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.81%. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 2.31 Million shares worth $601.17 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.86% or 852.76 Thousand shares worth $221.72 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1541428 shares worth $400.77 Thousand, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 631.68 Thousand shares worth around $164.24 Thousand, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.

