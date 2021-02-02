In the last trading session, 20,208,202 shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $256.44 Million. TNXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -153.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.79% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.48 Million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP): Trading Information

Although TNXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.07 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.0505 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 209.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNXP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +209.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 209.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 92.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 5.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.25%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 1.47 Million shares worth $1.24 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.27% or 717.71 Thousand shares worth $602.88 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 509400 shares worth $311.29 Thousand, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 483.8 Thousand shares worth around $406.39 Thousand, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored