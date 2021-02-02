In the last trading session, 4,865,032 shares of the Synthetic Biologics, Inc.(NYSE:SYN) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.42 Million. SYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.7, offering almost -109.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.14% since then. We note from Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.12 Million.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN): Trading Information

Instantly SYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.92 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.1236 over the last five days. On the other hand, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is 1.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYN is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.6%. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 75.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares, and 7.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.15%. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.3% of the shares, which is about 859.74 Thousand shares worth $408.12 Thousand.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 0.63% or 125.7 Thousand shares worth $48.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 74300 shares worth $35.27 Thousand, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 35Thousand shares worth around $22.35 Thousand, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.

