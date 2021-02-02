In today’s recent session, 2,562,177 shares of the Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.33, and it changed around -$5.63 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.39 Billion. SFIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.76, offering almost -43.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.26% since then. We note from Stitch Fix, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Stitch Fix, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SFIX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Stitch Fix, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX): Trading Information Today

Although SFIX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $113.7 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.2178 over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.47, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -31.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFIX is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) projections and forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +283.57 percent over the past six months and at a -62.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -300% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Stitch Fix, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -292.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.59% per year for the next five years.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.84% of Stitch Fix, Inc. shares, and 94.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.09%. Stitch Fix, Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Jackson Square Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.2% of the shares, which is about 7.67 Million shares worth $208.16 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.94% or 5Million shares worth $135.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2000000 shares worth $54.26 Million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.71 Million shares worth around $69.34 Million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.

