In today’s recent session, 2,415,036 shares of the SM Energy Company(NYSE:SM) have been traded, and its beta is 6.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.18, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04 Billion. SM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.4, offering almost -13.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.2% since then. We note from SM Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.09 Million.

SM Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. SM Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM): Trading Information Today

Instantly SM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.54- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.0839 over the last five days. On the other hand, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 0.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SM is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SM Energy Company (SM) projections and forecasts

SM Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +197.97 percent over the past six months and at a 58.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +200% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -340% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $333.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect SM Energy Company to make $343.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $449Million and $355.73 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. SM Energy Company earnings are expected to decrease by -137.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

SM Dividend Yield

SM Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.87% per year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.83% of SM Energy Company shares, and 72.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.07%. SM Energy Company stock is held by 230 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.14% of the shares, which is about 16.2 Million shares worth $25.75 Million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., with 5.7% or 6.53 Million shares worth $10.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6877354 shares worth $42.09 Million, making up 6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.68 Million shares worth around $16.42 Million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.

