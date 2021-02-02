In today’s recent session, 3,946,155 shares of the Silvercorp Metals Inc.(NYSE:SVM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around -$1.44 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. SVM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.91, offering almost -33.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.48% since then. We note from Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.7 Million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SVM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM): Trading Information Today

Although SVM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.55- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.128 over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SVM is forecast to be at a low of $7.05 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.4%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -15.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

SVM Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.94% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares, and 33.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.88%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.88% of the shares, which is about 19.08 Million shares worth $138.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.97% or 5.2 Million shares worth $37.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10317303 shares worth $69.02 Million, making up 5.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.96 Million shares worth around $59.98 Million, which represents about 5.11% of the total shares outstanding.

