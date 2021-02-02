In today’s recent session, 2,145,964 shares of the Eros STX Global Corporation(NYSE:ESGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $752.18 Million. ESGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -118% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31% since then. We note from Eros STX Global Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Eros STX Global Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ESGC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Eros STX Global Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC): Trading Information Today

Instantly ESGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.11 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0314 over the last five days. On the other hand, Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESGC is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) projections and forecasts

Eros STX Global Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.28 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -250% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.2%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.9%. Eros STX Global Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 35% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of Eros STX Global Corporation shares, and 30.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.45%. Eros STX Global Corporation stock is held by 128 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.8% of the shares, which is about 7.97 Million shares worth $17.6 Million.

Jeereddi Investments, LP, with 11.69% or 7.28 Million shares worth $16.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3687328 shares worth $6.71 Million, making up 5.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.59 Million shares worth around $2.9 Million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.

