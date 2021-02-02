In today’s recent session, 1,563,540 shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG(NASDAQ:CRSP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $169.15, and it changed around $3.47 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.76 Billion. CRSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $220.2, offering almost -30.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.9% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CRSP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.27 for the current quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP): Trading Information Today

Instantly CRSP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $173.4 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.001 over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.56, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSP is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $210. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) projections and forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +93.87 percent over the past six months and at a -524.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -349% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to make $1.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.02 Million and $3.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -96.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings are expected to increase by 134.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.71% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, and 68.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.38%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is held by 405 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 8.46 Million shares worth $707.37 Million.

Capital International Investors, with 10.47% or 7.39 Million shares worth $618.46 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6384590 shares worth $977.54 Million, making up 9.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $492.76 Million, which represents about 4.56% of the total shares outstanding.

