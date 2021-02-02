In the last trading session, 13,088,886 shares of the Riot Blockchain, Inc.(NASDAQ:RIOT) were traded, and its beta was 4.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.98, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35 Billion. RIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.28, offering almost -46.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 97.45% since then. We note from Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.4 Million.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Riot Blockchain, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): Trading Information

Although RIOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.74 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0158 over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -62.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIOT is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -62.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.9%. Riot Blockchain, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares, and 12.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.92%. Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 2.11 Million shares worth $5.69 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.15% or 774.3 Thousand shares worth $2.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1634231 shares worth $4.41 Million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $21.02 Million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.

