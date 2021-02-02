In the last trading session, 1,760,426 shares of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd.(NASDAQ:RWLK) were traded, and its beta was 3.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.21 Million. RWLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -33.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.61% since then. We note from ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RWLK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK): Trading Information

Although RWLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.63- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.1186 over the last five days. On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 0.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RWLK is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) projections and forecasts

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +67.67 percent over the past six months and at a 69.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to make $2.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 228.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.2%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 81.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, and 10.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.64%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Advisor Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 324.06 Thousand shares worth $349.98 Thousand.

Gabelli Funds, LLC, with 0.11% or 27.06 Thousand shares worth $29.23 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

