In today’s recent session, 5,254,407 shares of the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAVE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.32 Million. RAVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -108.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.37% since then. We note from RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 527.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RAVE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE): Trading Information Today

Instantly RAVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.32 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.1122 over the last five days. On the other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 121.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAVE is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +121.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 121.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.3%. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -461.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares, and 37.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.36%. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 241.81 Thousand shares worth $107.27 Thousand.

Watchman Group, Inc., with 1.18% or 212.45 Thousand shares worth $94.24 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 135922 shares worth $60.29 Thousand, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 103.39 Thousand shares worth around $45.86 Thousand, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored