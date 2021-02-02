In today’s recent session, 2,754,566 shares of the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.(NASDAQ:PAA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.66, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.3 Billion. PAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.48, offering almost -101.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.36% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.28 Million.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA): Trading Information Today

Instantly PAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.89- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0318 over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) projections and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.95 percent over the past six months and at a -233.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.14 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to make $5.56 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.2%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -2.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividend Yield

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02, 2020. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.6 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 8.6% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.15% per year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.48% of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares, and 46.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.34%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock is held by 386 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.73% of the shares, which is about 49.05 Million shares worth $293.34 Million.

Blackstone Group Inc., with 4.56% or 33.19 Million shares worth $198.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 50614719 shares worth $401.88 Million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd held roughly 10.12 Million shares worth around $60.5 Million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.

