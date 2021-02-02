In the last trading session, 3,321,101 shares of the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.(NASDAQ:PACB) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.18, and it changed around $1.83 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.4 Billion. PACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.65, offering almost -21.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.56% since then. We note from Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PACB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB): Trading Information

Instantly PACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.11 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.0492 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.8, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACB is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to make $24.89 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.93 Million and $15.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.1%. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1% per year for the next five years.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.76% of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. shares, and 94.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.31%. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.01% of the shares, which is about 19.84 Million shares worth $195.87 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8% or 14.42 Million shares worth $142.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 13694900 shares worth $135.17 Million, making up 7.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 7.56 Million shares worth around $196.08 Million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored