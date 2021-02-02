In today’s recent session, 2,542,542 shares of the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OTLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.54 Million. OTLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -54.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.499, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.45% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OTLK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK): Trading Information Today

Although OTLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.35 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.1765 over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 331.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLK is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +435.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.5%. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.19% of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 3.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.21%. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with LVW Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $1.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.53% or 676.64 Thousand shares worth $487.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 337342 shares worth $242.89 Thousand, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 331.99 Thousand shares worth around $239.03 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.

