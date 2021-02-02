In today’s recent session, 10,529,188 shares of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:OGI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $449.22 Million. OGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -49.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.12% since then. We note from OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.12 Million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended OGI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): Trading Information Today

Instantly OGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.13 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0412 over the last five days. On the other hand, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.86, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.49 and a high of $2.76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, and 15.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.31%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 19.01 Million shares worth $19.96 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.66% or 1.53 Million shares worth $1.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 19011805 shares worth $19.96 Million, making up 8.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $1.38 Million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored