In today’s recent session, 8,927,364 shares of the OPKO Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:OPK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.3, and it changed around -$0.69 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59 Billion. OPK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.47, offering almost -22.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.87% since then. We note from OPKO Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 Million.

OPKO Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. OPKO Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK): Trading Information Today

Although OPK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.27- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.0038 over the last five days. On the other hand, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 104.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPK is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +88.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) projections and forecasts

OPKO Health, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +16.31 percent over the past six months and at a 102.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +233.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 155.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $433.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. to make $419.53 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $224.3 Million and $211.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 98.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.4%. OPKO Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -94.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.08% of OPKO Health, Inc. shares, and 30.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.71%. OPKO Health, Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 36.34 Million shares worth $134.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.35% or 35.86 Million shares worth $132.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 14062019 shares worth $55.54 Million, making up 2.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.25 Million shares worth around $41.5 Million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.

